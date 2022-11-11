McKissic (neck) isn't participating in Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Since picking up the neck injury coming out of the Commanders' Week 8 win over the Colts, McKissic hasn't practiced in any fashion and has missed one game. The Commanders don't seem to have much confidence McKissic will be ready to go for their Monday night matchup with the Eagles, as offensive coordinator Scott Turner told Matthew Paras of The Washington Times on Friday that Antonio Gibson is preparing to handle McKissic's usual role as the pass-catching specialist in the Washington backfield. Before the Commanders formally rule McKissic out for the second game in a row, the team will see if the 29-year-old is able to do anything Saturday during the final practice session of the week.
