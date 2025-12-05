Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed Friday that Daniels (left elbow) will start Sunday's game at Minnesota, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

An upgrade to full practice participation Thursday set the table for Daniels to return from a three-game, four-week absence. It's possible he runs less than usual initially, but the Commanders presumably wouldn't play him if he were limited in any significant way. The team around Daniels will probably be the best he's worked with all season, as the Commanders currently have all five O-line starters healthy, not to mention Terry McLaurin's recent return from a quad injury. The opponent appears less favorable, with Minnesota largely playing in low-scoring games or blowouts of late.