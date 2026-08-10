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Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Impressing early in training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Daniels, per wide receiver Jaylin Lane, has been "elite" in training camp, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

The wideout clearly has reason to throw praise at his quarterback, but at the same time it's better than the alternative. The situation has changed for Daniels with Stefon Diggs now in the mix and Laremy Tunsil (triceps) facing an extended absence, but Daniels now has another intriguing target to work with and since the start of training camp has not had any issues with the elbow injury that cut short his 2025 campaign.

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