NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that there's a "real possibility" Daniels misses just one start with his low-grade hamstring strain.

Daniels has already been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs due to the hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but it sounds like he's not looking at any sort of extended absence. Marcus Mariota will be under center against Kansas City, and Daniels would then be in line to return to the lineup in Week 9 at home against the Seahawks.