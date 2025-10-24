Commanders' Jayden Daniels: May miss just one start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that there's a "real possibility" Daniels misses just one start with his low-grade hamstring strain.
Daniels has already been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs due to the hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but it sounds like he's not looking at any sort of extended absence. Marcus Mariota will be under center against Kansas City, and Daniels would then be in line to return to the lineup in Week 9 at home against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Won't play in Week 8•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Not on track to play Week 8•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Hamstring injury not significant•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Will undergo MRI on Monday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Done for day with hamstring injury•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Leaves Sunday's game•