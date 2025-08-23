Daniels and most other starters won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

There's a list of 33 players that won't take part Saturday, including Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin (contract), Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown (undisclosed), Jaylin Lane, Zach Ertz and John Bates. The next time we see most of them will be a Week 1 home game against the Giants.