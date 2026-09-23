Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Daniels will be out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but the quarterback remains without a precise timeline for a return while he continues to receive more medical opinions on his left elbow injury, Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. reports.

Per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, Daniels is set to meet with another arm specialist Wednesday, and the team isn't expected to provide a formal timeline until the quarterback concludes the information-gathering process for his dislocated left elbow. Marcus Mariota will direct the Washington offense in Week 3, and he could be in line for additional starts beyond that if Daniels needs more extended time to recover from his injury. After dislocating the same elbow last November, Daniels missed four weeks, then was shut down for the season after aggravating the injury in his first game back in action.