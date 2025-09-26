Daniels (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Marcus Mariota will make a second straight start, after leading the Commanders to an easy win over the Raiders last week. Daniels was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but reporters didn't spot him at Friday's session. Earlier in the week, Daniels said he thought he could play but wasn't sure if the Commanders' medical staff would let him. His next chance will be the following Sunday, Oct. 5, in a road matchup with the Chargers.