Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that Daniels and most of the starters will play "a few series" during Monday's preseason matchup against the Bengals, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Daniels sat out Washington's preseason opener against the Patriots last week, but he and the majority of other offensive starters will get an opportunity to shake the rust off with at least a handful of exhibition drives at home versus the Bengals on Monday. Cincinnati's plan is to play the starting unit for 2-3 drives for a second straight week, per Jay Morrison of SI.com, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Commanders were to simply match that workload. Top wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) was activated from the active/PUP list Monday, though the move is reportedly not indicative of progress between the 30-year-old wideout and Washington toward a new contract. McLaurin won't be a candidate to play Monday, and he'll likely also sit out the preseason finale against Baltimore per Commanders writer Ben Standig, but still, McLaurin moving toward a return to the field is a positive development for Daniels' fantasy projections.