Daniels has been diagnosed with a sprained knee, and his status is up in the air for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels was seen with a visible limp in the waning moments of last Thursday's loss at Green Bay, but he was able to play out the rest of the contest. Following an MRI, the nature of his injury has become known. If Daniels needs to take a seat Week 3, he'll hand off QB duties to backup Marcus Mariota.