Commanders' Jayden Daniels: To practice all week, per Quinn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Daniels (hamstring) will have a full week of practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Daniels sat out Monday's game at Kansas City due to a low-grade right hamstring strain that he suffered Week 7 at Dallas, allowing Marcus Mariota to get a third spot start of the campaign. On Tuesday, Quinn told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that the Commanders "plan on him being a part" of the practice plan during Week 8 prep, but Quinn's comment one day later doesn't mean Daniels necessarily will be listed as a full participant all week. In the end, Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not Daniels was able to handle all on-field work.
