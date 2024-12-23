Daniels completed 24 of 39 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles. He added a team-high 81 rushing yards on nine carries.

The rookie quarterback added another epic comeback to his brief resume. With Washington down 27-14 headed into the fourth quarter, Daniels took over the game, tossing four-yard and 49-yard TDs to Olamide Zaccheaus on his first two drives in the final frame before hitting Jamison Crowder for a game-winning, nine-yard strike with just six seconds left on the clock. The five touchdowns were a career high for Daniels, who has thrown multiple TDs in four straight games to keep alive the possibility of the Commanders catching the Eagles for the NFC East crown. He'll look for another big performance in Week 17 against the Falcons.