Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Will undergo MRI on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Quinn said after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys that Daniels will undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring Monday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Quinn said Daniels wanted to go back in the game against Dallas, but the Commanders ultimately opted to hold him out with Washington trailing by multiple scores. The Commanders have an extra day of rest ahead of next Monday night's Week 8 date with the Chiefs. If Daniels is deemed unfit to play against Kansas City, Marcus Mariota would likely draw the start under center.
