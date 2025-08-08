Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
The same applies to veteran signal-caller Marcus Mariota (lower leg), which leaves Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman to handle the team's QB reps Friday. Daniels' next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 18 against the Bengals.
More News
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Expected to sit Friday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Not worried about McLaurin holdout•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Excellent rookie season concludes•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Leads monumental upset Saturday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Performs well in first playoff game•