Daniels won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

The same applies to veteran signal-caller Marcus Mariota (lower leg), which leaves Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman to handle the team's QB reps Friday. Daniels' next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 18 against the Bengals.

