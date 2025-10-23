Coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Daniels (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Kansas City.

Daniels missed most of the second half of this past Sunday's game at Dallas due to a hamstring injury, and after undergoing an MRI on Monday, it was revealed to be a low-grade strain of his right hamstring. As of Wednesday, he wasn't trending in the right direction to play Week 8, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and Quinn confirmed as much one day later. The Commanders made the decision so that Daniels can focus only on rehab and treatment this week and that the issue isn't a long-term one, as Quinn told John Keim of ESPN.com. Marcus Mariota will make his third start of the season in place of Daniels on Monday.