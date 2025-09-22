default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Dan Quinn relayed Monday that Lattimore (head) has cleared concussion protocol, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Lattimore was removed from Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders after taking a hit to the head. He didn't return while being evaluated for a concussion, but he has passed the league's protocol and should be available for the Commanders' Week 4 clash against the Falcons in Atlanta. Before being removed from Sunday's game, Lattimore logged three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.

More News