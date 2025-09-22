Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Dan Quinn relayed Monday that Lattimore (head) has cleared concussion protocol, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Lattimore was removed from Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders after taking a hit to the head. He didn't return while being evaluated for a concussion, but he has passed the league's protocol and should be available for the Commanders' Week 4 clash against the Falcons in Atlanta. Before being removed from Sunday's game, Lattimore logged three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
