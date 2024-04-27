The Commanders selected Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 50th overall.

Sainristil might be limited to the slot at just 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, but the Michigan standout should excel there at least. He was a standout presence in a suffocating Wolverines defense that arguably carried Michigan to its National Title victory in 2023, and his workout numbers indicate the ability to cover ground effectively (4.47-second 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical, 131-inch broad jump). Sainristil should immediately take over the slot position for Washington and might even have an outside chance of winning a starting role.