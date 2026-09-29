Diggs caught four of seven targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Seahawks.

Diggs finished second on the team in targets behind fellow wideout Terry McLaurin, but he was unable to make it three straight games with a touchdown. Diggs has now recorded at least four receptions in each of his first three contests as a member of the Commanders, reeling in 13 of 22 targets for 135 yards and three scores. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota proved to be a viable starter in Week 3 with Jayden Daniels (elbow) unavailable, so fantasy managers don't have to worry about Diggs moving forward.