Lamb (thigh) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lamb suffered what at the time was reported to be a quadriceps injury in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers. On Friday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Lamb was tending to a bruised quad that wasn't deemed to be serious. Indeed, with an uncapped practice under his belt to begin Week 6 prep, what is now a listed thigh issue won't impact Lamb's availability for Sunday night's game at Green Bay.