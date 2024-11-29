Lamb recorded two receptions on six targets for 39 yards in Thursday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

Several factors came together to result in a disappointing day for Lamb. He uncharacteristically dropped a few of his opportunities early in the game, and he then appeared to suffer an upper-body injury that limited him across the second-half of the contest. The team didn't provide any official update or give Lamb an injury designation, though his practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.