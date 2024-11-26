Kendricks (groin/shoulder) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Kendricks has not participated in the Cowboys' two walkthroughs this week due to groin and shoulder injuries. His practice participation Wednesday will provide clarity on his status heading into Thursday's game against the Giants. In the Cowboys' five regular-season games since the Week 7 bye, Kendricks has logged 45 tackles (22 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.