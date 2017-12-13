The Buccaneers waived Olatoye on Tuesday, Scott Smith of Fox 13 reports.

Olatoye's third stint on the Bucs' active roster this season has come to an end. The 26-year-old is a likely candidate to revert back to the team's practice squad assuming he clears waivers.

