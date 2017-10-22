Dolphins' Byron Maxwell: Will miss fourth straight game
Maxwell (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Maxwell will be unavailable for the fourth straight week, despite being able to put in full practices Wednesday through Friday. After the multi-game absence, the Dolphins may want to see Maxwell practice fully a few more times and rebuild his conditioning before clearing him to play again. Maxwell's next chance to take the field will come Thursday against the Ravens.
