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Dolphins' Caleb Douglas: Listed with first-team offense

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Douglas is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Dolphins' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas joined fellow WRs Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert on the listed first-team offense, while Tutu Atwell, Kevin Coleman and Jalen Reagor composed the second team. Douglas was selected in the third round of this year's draft, 75th overall, ahead of position mates Chris Bell (third round, 94th overall) and Coleman (fifth round, 177th overall). Both Bell (knee, active/non-football injury list) and Coleman (undisclosed) have missed time in training camp, perhaps aiding Douglas' rise, but it's somewhat surprising to see the latter ahead of the veteran Atwell. Douglas will aim to put good tape together during the preseason slate to solidify his case further.

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