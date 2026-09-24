Douglas (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas has missed Miami's first two practices ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after exiting the Week 2 loss to the 49ers in the fourth quarter. The rookie third-round pick is in danger of sitting out a regular-season game for the first time in his young NFL career, though Douglas could give himself a chance to play by practicing in some capacity Friday. Fellow rookie wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) was limited both Thursday and Friday, so the Dolphins are banged up at wide receiver behind Malik Washington.