Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that it's "too early to tell" the severity of the ankle injury Douglas sustained in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the 49ers, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

After turning heads with a 5-94-0 receiving line on seven targets in the Dolphins' season-opening loss to the Raiders, Douglas was limited to two catches for 19 yards on three targets while playing 85 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in Week 2 before the ankle injury forced him out late in the fourth quarter. The rookie third-round pick is expected to be evaluated further over the next few days before the Dolphins gain more clarity on his status heading into Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.