Eskridge (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Eskridge suited up for Miami's Week 9 matchup against the Ravens despite suffering a shoulder injury in the week prior. However, the 28-year-old has yet to practice ahead of the team's contest versus the Saints. If the fifth-year pro is unable to play this upcoming Sunday, Malik Washington will likely handle kickoff return duties with Cedrick Wilson and Tahj Washington taking more rotational snaps and wide receiver.