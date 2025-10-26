default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Eskridge (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sudnay's game against the Falcons.

Eskridge was carted to the locker room in the first half due to a shoulder injury, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game. Cedrick Wilson will step into a more prominent role on offense and Ollie Gordon is set to join Malik Washington on kickoff return duties.

More News