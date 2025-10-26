Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Won't return Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sudnay's game against the Falcons.
Eskridge was carted to the locker room in the first half due to a shoulder injury, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game. Cedrick Wilson will step into a more prominent role on offense and Ollie Gordon is set to join Malik Washington on kickoff return duties.
