Campbell (quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A quadriceps injury has prevented Campbell from practicing or playing over the last two weeks. A return to practice over the next two days would be a step in the right direction for the sixth-year safety as he works toward being available for Sunday's road game against the Falcons. Campbell has two solo tackles through five regular-season games while working primarily on special teams.