Dolphins' Liam Eichenberg: Exits with injury
RotoWire Staff
Eichenberg (arm) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
Eichenberg sustained an arm injury early during the second half Sunday. In his stead, Robert Jones has stepped in at left guard for Miami, according to Chris Perkins of The South Florida Sun Sentinel.
