The Eagles released Pumphrey on Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

A fourth-round selection in 2017, Pumphrey was injury prone during his entire tenure with the Eagles and didn't appear in a single regular-season game. In reality, though, he had a tough path to a roster spot in a backfield composed of Jay Ajayi (undisclosed), Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood.

