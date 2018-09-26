The Lions released Pumphrey from the practice squad Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Pumphrey joined Detroit's practice squad after being released by Philadelphia, but was unable to carve out a depth position. The 2017 fourth-round pick saw his rookie season derailed by injuries, along with the subsequent 2018 preseason, and has yet to make his NFL debut. Pumphrey will look to catch on as a kick returner or depth running back elsewhere in the league.

