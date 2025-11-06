Brown (hamstring) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The extent of Brown's practice participation won't be known until the Eagles release their first Week 10 injury report later Thursday, but Brown's ability to take the field in any capacity bodes well for his chances of playing Monday against the Packers. Brown ended up sitting out the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Giants due to his hamstring injury, but a well-timed Week 9 bye has afforded him some additional time to rest up and recover.