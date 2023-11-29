Goedert (forearm) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Goedert has yet to practice since breaking his right forearm Week 9 and subsequently undergoing surgery to address the issue. Because of the Eagles' Week 10 bye, he's missed only two games as a result of the injury, and recent rumblings out of Philadelphia have suggested that Goedert is making an attempt to be available Sunday against the 49ers, per James Palmer of NFL Network. With one chance gone to mix into drills this week, Goedert likely will need to get back on the field Thursday and/or Friday to give himself a chance to return to action Week 13.