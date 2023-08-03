Swift has made the strongest impression of any Eagles running back in training camp, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia apparently agrees, saying Thursday, "I think Swift is def[initely] RB1" for the Eagles. Other reports have Swift highly active as a pass catcher in training camp, though he's unlikely to be any more than the fourth option in an offense with WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert. A healthy, busy camp is a great sign for Swift, who nonetheless will need to fend off snap competition from Rashaad Penny, at the very least, and possibly from Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and/or Trey Sermon as well.