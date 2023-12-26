Swift carried the ball 20 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-25 win over the Giants.

The running back posted his best rushing yards total since Week 3 while getting into the end zone for the first time since Week 11 on a five-yard plunge in the fourth quarter. Swift is closing in on his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, needing just 12 yards more, and he should reach that milestone early in a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals.