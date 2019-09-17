Eagles' Darren Sproles: Modest usage Week 2

Sproles played 28 of the Eagles' 81 snaps on offense during Sunday's 24-20 defeat in Atlanta.

Sproles ranked between Miles Sanders (35) and Jordan Howard (18) in such plays. However, Sproles fell far short of his teammates in yards from scrimmage, racking up just five (on two catches) while Sanders managed 37 and Howard accrued 26. Sproles' pass-catching prowess historically is notable, but the 36-year-old is averaging a miserable 3.5 YPT on his six looks so far this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories