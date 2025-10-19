Smith secured nine of 11 targets for 183 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Smith led the Eagles across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets with totals were also season-high figures for the talented receiver. The 2021 first-round pick's yardage tally was additionally a career high, and Smith got there with a big hand from his 79-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, his second score of the season. Jalen Hurts has been much more active as a passer over the last three games and Smith has been a beneficiary, posting a 21-346-1 line on 26 targets in that span. Smith will next take aim at the Giants' inconsistent defense in a Week 8 home matchup next Sunday afternoon.