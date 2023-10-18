Smith didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury.

Smith previously tended to hamstring and thigh injuries during Week 3 prep, so he's no stranger to the first of those health concerns on the season. Despite also coming down with an illness prior to Week 4 action, he's barely missed any snaps on a weekly basis en route to a 28-334-2 line on 45 targets through six games. Smith will have two more chances this week to log some reps before the Eagles potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's showdown with the Dolphins.