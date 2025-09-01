Smith (groin) doesn't appear on the Eagles' injury report in advance of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

That's also the case with A.J. Brown (hamstring), so the Eagles will indeed have both wideouts available for Week 1 action. As the coming season approaches, Smith and Brown remain the team's clear-cut top two options at their position, with Jahan Dotson, John Metchie and Darius Cooper rounding out Philadelphia's WR corps.