Hurts cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
This was the expected outcome once Hurts progressed from a limited practice Wednesday to full participation Thursday. He'll return for the wild-card round after missing the final two games of the regular season.
