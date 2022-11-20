Hurts completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 190 yards and one touchdown while running for 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Colts successfully made the Eagles' big-play offense play a grinding, bend-but-don't-break style of offense, hoping Hurts would make mistakes when denied the big play. It was a good game plan and well-executed by the Colts, but Hurts never made the mistakes Indianapolis hoped for. In fact, Hurts put the Eagles offense on his back and stood tall against the Colts' inspired performance. Hurts and the Eagles' offense won't be denied big plays for long, and their Week 12 matchup against Green Bay could prove a viable setting for Hurts to make more big plays and hopefully take a couple fewer hits than he took in this game.