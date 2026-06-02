Eagles' Makai Lemon: Dealing with hamstring injury

Lemon did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

The 2026 first-round pick observed practice off to the side with his right leg in a compression sleeve. Following Monday's trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots, Lemon is expected to operate as the Eagles' WR2 alongside DeVonta Smith this season. The severity of his hamstring injury isn't clear, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Lemon is done for the remainder of OTAs, with the focus being on having him fully healthy for training camp in July.