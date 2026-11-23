Lemon caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers.

Lemon turned three targets into just three yards while DeVonta Smith (hamstring) paced the Eagles with 12 targets in the latter's return. In five games playing alongside Smith, Lemon has just 11 catches for 60 yards. Opportunities should be available against Dallas' porous secondary on Thanksgiving, but it remains to be seen if the unproven QB-WR combo of Joe Milton and Lemon can capitalize on that favorable matchup.