Eagles' Makai Lemon: Ready for training camp

Lemon (hamstring) noted Friday that he's "feeling great" and is "100 percent" ready to go for training camp, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 2026 first-rounder dealt with a hamstring injury during the Eagles' offseason program, but based on his comments Friday, Lemon should be able to work without restrictions once training camp commences. In the wake of the team's trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots this offseason, Lemon has a chance to operate as the Eagles' WR2 alongside DeVonta Smith this season, a scenario that gives the USC product a path to a degree of fantasy utility as a rookie. Also in the mix for WR targets behind Smith are Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.