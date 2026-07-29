Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Not practicing amid contract talks

Robinson did not participate in Wednesday's training camp practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robinson's absence from Atlanta's training camp kick-off appears to be related to his desire for a long-term deal with the team, rather than any sort of injury. Elsewhere, another superstar 2023 first-round running back in Jahmyr Gibbs is also not practicing for the Lions, seemingly due to a similar want for a multi-year deal. The Falcons exercised Robinson's fifth-year option for 2027 earlier this offseason, but there's no question that the star running back -- who totaled a career-best 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025 -- is underpaid relative to his true value. It remains to be seen whether Robinson's 'hold-in' will extend beyond the early stages of training camp, but at this stage there have been no developments that should detract from his position as one of the clear top options in the first round of 2026 fantasy drafts.