Robinson rushed 20 times for 63 yards and brought in all five targets for 59 yards in the Falcons' 29-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

As his rushing line suggests, Robinson was mostly held in check by a stout 49ers front. The All-Pro running back's longest run of the day went for only 12 yards, but Robinson did find a way to make up some of the fantasy production as a receiver. Robinson finished tied for second in receptions and targets while checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards for the Falcons on the afternoon, and his numbers in the first two categories were his second highest of the campaign. Robinson has seen a downturn in opportunity and production since rushing for 339 combined yards in Weeks 3 and 4, and he'll look to reverse that trend in a Week 8 road matchup against a tough Buccaneers run defense.