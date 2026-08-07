Giants' Cam Skattebo: Harbaugh downplays exit from practice

Coach John Harbaugh said Skattebo's early exit from Friday's practice is "nothing serious at all," Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

According to Duggan, Skattebo went down in the middle of Friday's session and appeared to be stretching out his hamstring, after which he didn't mix into drills the rest of the way. Harbaugh also told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that Skattebo is merely working his way back from last season's dislocated right ankle. How Skattebo fares the rest of training camp and the preseason will determine his ultimate workload once Week 1 arrives, with Tyrone Tracy and, to a lesser extent, Devin Singletary also on hand for backfield reps.