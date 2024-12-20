Lock (heel/left elbow) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Coach Brian Daboll told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Lock was set to regain the Giants' starting quarterback job for Week 16 after serving as the emergency third QB behind Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle in a Week 15 loss to the Ravens. Lock followed up Wednesday's limited session with back-to-back full practices this week, thereby locking him in to another start. Meanwhile, DeVito, who suffered a concussion against Baltimore, cleared concussion protocol Friday and will settle into the No. 2 role this weekend, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. While operating as the starter Weeks 13 and 14, Lock completed 42 of 81 passes (51.9 percent) for 405 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, adding nine carries for 116 yards and one TD and a lost fumble.