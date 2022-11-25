Williams recorded one solo tackle and two passes defensed -- including an interception -- Thursday in a Week 12 loss to Dallas.

Williams' pick came in Giants territory on Dallas' second drive of the contest. It was his first career interception in seven NFL games. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season and didn't return until last week against Detroit, but he appears to be gaining traction in New York's secondary, as he played a career-high 50 defensive snaps (67 percent of the Giants' total) on Thanksgiving.