Williams was waived by the Giants on Saturday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
Williams spent time between the Giants' active roster and practice squad over the previous two seasons. Overall, he suited up for eight games total and recorded 15 solo tackles and one interception. The 26-year-old will now have to look for a chance elsewhere.
